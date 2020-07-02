Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sun Jul 12
Exhaust Podcast: The Nationals (with Davey Coombs)

July 2, 2020 7:00pm
by:

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is again on hold, with the planned-for July 18 start to the season now pushed into August. A global pandemic might be the most complex problem ever to work around, but we all want to go racing, so this announcement certainly hasn't made fans happy. Jason Weigandt rang up Davey Coombs, who—full disclosure, is his boss at Racer X and also is part of the family that runs the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—to learn more details as to why the nationals had to delay again.

The takeaway? There are a few major reasons: teams have begun to express fears over travel from state to state at the moment; watching COVID-19 rates rise has made predicting the future decisions of multiple state governments very difficult; and the races need fans to operate, because the economic model for Pro Motocross is much different than that of Monster Energy AMA Supercross (it's more similar to many other smaller racing series that can't operate without fans). Also, MX Sports does not want to begin the series until it knows it can put together a fuller schedule. Racing one round and then stopping and waiting is not the plan that MX Sports want to use. Hopefully they can string together more races in a row by pushing back, and then an actual championship schedule can grow clear.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

