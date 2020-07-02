Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sun Jul 12
Exhaust Podcast: Shane's Side (w/ Shane McElrath)

July 2, 2020 9:25am
by:

Shane McElrath came into the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross needing to win the race and hoping Chase Sexton would finish off the podium—that's what it would take for him to win the 2020 250SX East Region Championship. He tried quite a few things at the Utah finale to help his odds, and the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider addresses them in this interview with Jason Weigandt.

From the starting-gate picks to mid-race slowdowns to the post-race protest of Sexton's fuel, McElrath takes it all on here—and says he has no regrets.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

