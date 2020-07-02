Shane McElrath came into the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross needing to win the race and hoping Chase Sexton would finish off the podium—that's what it would take for him to win the 2020 250SX East Region Championship. He tried quite a few things at the Utah finale to help his odds, and the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider addresses them in this interview with Jason Weigandt.

From the starting-gate picks to mid-race slowdowns to the post-race protest of Sexton's fuel, McElrath takes it all on here—and says he has no regrets.

