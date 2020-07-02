Matthes: To me, his legacy is that he won a 450SX title while partying his ass off in 2008 (after Stew’s injury), he said on the pod he insured himself for $5 million to win the 2009 450MX title (he had won one MX overall win in either class at that point) and then also, he will probably always hold the title of “SX/MX legend that has partied with the most fans.” Everyone has a “I saw Chad Reed after the race…” story it seems like. I know, not the traditional accomplishments but all very impressive.

But seriously, like JT said…Ricky Carmichael was probably faster than Chad but the 22 figured out how to beat him, James Stewart WAS faster than Chad Reed but the 22 figured out how to beat him, Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey were a lot younger and probably faster than Chad Reed at that point but again the 22 figured out how to beat them. It’s remarkable the confidence, the talent, the mental fortitude it took for him to win all those races, never mind all those podiums! Crazy stats.

What about you, Weege?

"[Chad Reed's] biggest accomplishment? Proving everyone wrong over and over. He truly feeds off of his ability to defy the odds. For that reason alone, I refuse to bet against the 22." -Jason Thomas

Weigandt: Shocker that JT’s answer was actually multiple answers wrapped into one. That’s waffling! If I have to pick one, it’s Anaheim 2, 2014. This was probably the fourth, fifth or even the 50th round of “Chad is probably done” only to see him indeed not be done again. I remember one industry insider telling me Chad had made his money and won in America and lost the motivation to win back in…2007! Yeah, don’t ever say that about Chad! So let’s see. By ’14 he had already been forced out of the factories and started his own team, came back and won again, but then got hurt and started struggling. Had to be done, right? Then, in a move only Chad would make, he moved his TwoTwo Motorsports team away from Honda, which he would later say was a terrible move from a business and financial standpoint. But he hated the newest CRF and loved the Kawasaki. Four years earlier, Chad tore up a big-money factory contract just to stop riding a Kawasaki! So this made Chad look like a lunatic, but it was clear by Anaheim 1 that he was fast on the KX450F, and by Anaheim 2, he was ready to win. As he came through the pack, who did he have to catch for the lead? Oh yeah, James Stewart! Catching James Stewart is not something almost anyone is able to do, and that includes Chad finishing second to James seemingly 100 times, but on this night Chad was able to do it. I remember Ralph Sheheen saying “If Reed is able to pass Stewart this crowd will lose its mind” and indeed, when Chad got inside of Stewart and passed him, the crowd lost its mind. (Side note to be fair for the Stew fans: James said he had a bad head cold that night. A few weeks later he was winning races as well. Chill, everyone.) I’m pretty sure Chad was crying after he won this race. And then two weeks later, he came back and won Anaheim again! Being old, counted out, switching bikes despite it looking like a dumb idea and costing him money, and then getting Stewart for the win? Yeah, that’s Chad Reed right there.

You see, you can’t just sum up Chad with race wins. You have to put his stubborn, against-the-grain personality in the mix, too. Can you guys each give me a good story about Chad having to prove himself right? Bonus if it’s an insider story from Yamaha days or Florida practice days. You got something, JT?