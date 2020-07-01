Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sun Jul 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Shane McElrath To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video July 1

July 1, 2020 11:25am
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Shane McElrath will join our Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video today (July 1) at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT. Weigandt will ask McElrath about the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, his move to the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team before the start of 2020, his preparation for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and more.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch it as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our page. We will also embed the video interview below once it has concluded.

Read Now
