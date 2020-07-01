Shane McElrath To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video July 1

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Shane McElrath will join our Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video today (July 1) at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT. Weigandt will ask McElrath about the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, his move to the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team before the start of 2020, his preparation for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and more.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch it as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our page. We will also embed the video interview below once it has concluded.