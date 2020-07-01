Last year I teamed up with the guys from Yamaha for the PulpMX Show and they’ve been great partners. For one, they loaned me the multiple shootout-winning YZ450F and just about every time I ride it, I have a smile on my race. It’s an amazing bike.

They did something else great. They gave me a second bike to do whatever I wanted with, but they suggested I do something to help privateers because that’s a segment they like to support. Immediately I thought about loaning the bike to a privateer to ride/race with all last summer, but then I came up with a way to help more than just one rider. That’s how the LCQ Challenge was born for 2019.

The guys in the 450SX main event get the points, they’re almost all factory guys and if you’re 20th on up in the main event, you make a nice chunk of change also. Meanwhile, the entertainment of the 450 LCQ’s provide so much joy in my life and the guys that don’t make the mains end up with hardly anything at the end of the night. I thought about a points system within a points system for the guys that don’t make the mains, IE: fifth place in the LCQ (first spot to not make the main) pays the same amount of points to win the 450SX main event. I decided I would make my own points system (with a sharp drop off after tenth in the LCQ because, well, I don’t know why—I just felt like it) and keep track of it all year long. I sold raffle tickets for $20 each to win a 2019 Yamaha YZ450F and out other partners, like Michelin, Works Connection, ROOST MX, GUTS, FMF, Race Tech, Vortex Racing, and FXR all pitched in to award the winner of the bike all the parts and gear he would need to make him or her look sweet.