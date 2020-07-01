Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, and much more.
This week, we talk with Orange Brigade KTM’s Mark Fineis.
Mark Fineis
Current Age: 15
Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
Instagram: @MarkFineis_105
Team: Monster Army, Orange Brigade KTM, Fly Racing
Classes: Schoolboy 1, 125 B/C, Supermini 1, Supermini 2
View this post on Instagram
Awesome weekend at @wwmotox getting my tickets winning all 6 motos in School Boy 1 & 125b/c. Thank you to all my sponsors making it all happen. . . . pc: @david_lando . @ktmusa @orangebrigade @flyracingusa @lynksracing @monsterarmy @alpinestars @motostuff_com @acerbisusa @ridedunlop @guts_racing_inc @scottmotosports @vertexpistons @protaper @powerbandracing @fmf73 @club57mx @tamermx @westfieldpowersports @westfieldcyclesports @lorettalynnmx #roadtolorrettas #mx #orangebrigade #ktm #cleansweep #extremesports #moto #thisismoto
Racer X: This is the end of your Road to Loretta’s. It sounds like you had a pretty good sweep!
That’s awesome. How was the heat?
So what are your goals for Loretta’s now, with this confidence going in?
How did you do last year?
Going into Loretta’s, even though Romano has moved up now, who are you up against for the national title?
How is that, going to a national and racing these kids that you don’t normally race?
So you’re with Orange Brigade now, how did that come about?
Was there any breakout moto or event that you guys went to that stepped up your level of support?
Talk a little bit about how you got into motocross. It wasn’t your first choice of sport?
Do you ever think about if you would have continued to pursue Go-Karts versus dirt bikes?
So you’re happy with your choice then, two wheels?
Looking past Loretta’s, what’s the next move?
Images: David Lando