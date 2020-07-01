Going into Loretta’s, even though Romano has moved up now, who are you up against for the national title?

I’d say DiFrancesco, Evan Ferry, Benjamin Garib. I don’t know who else is just that I haven’t raced yet that I don’t know where I size up. I see Ferry just sweeping everything at Muddy Creek and I’m like, alright. I’m going to have a challenge.

How is that, going to a national and racing these kids that you don’t normally race?

It’s cool. I don’t really know how to put it. You don’t race the same guys every weekend. It’s different guys. Some of them are fast. Some weekends the top six are the same speed. It’s difficult. Loretta’s is the biggest amateur race of the year. That’s what all the sponsors look for. If you do good there, you get sponsors. You get factory rides.

So you’re with Orange Brigade now, how did that come about?

Yeah. Orange Brigade treats me good. It’s like family. They approached me after Mini Os this past year. It’s been really great working with Nathan Ramsey and the whole crew there. The support is awesome.

Was there any breakout moto or event that you guys went to that stepped up your level of support?

Probably 2018 Mini Os, the bronze boot. Three championships and a bronze boot on 85 in 2018. So we pull into Mini Os… I won 18 championships that year. Undefeated at every national. I was like, “Man, this is the first national we’ve ever been to that we know we’re not going to leave with the title.” Something just clicked.