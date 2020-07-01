The 2020 The John Penton GNCC would mark the 31st edition of the race, now the oldest event on the current Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series schedule. Originally joining the series as the Burr Oaks GNCC in 1990, the event was renamed to The John Penton GNCC in the early 2000s to pay tribute to Mr. Penton himself, who hails from Ohio, and revolutionized the off-road racing game by importing KTM motorcycles to the U.S.. This event is also notorious for being very muddy or very dusty and sometimes both! Seems difficult for that to happen, but it was again the case this year. Here’s what we learned.

Conditions Were Interesting

As mentioned in the introduction, this event has become notorious for its varying conditions. The last several years have leaned more toward the muddy side than the dusty side, but this year’s event sat squarely in the middle. The weather forecast called for rain all week leading up to the event and through the weekend. Many folks were expecting a full-blown mud race, but other than a couple of short, small, rain showers, those heavy rains managed to miss the track all weekend.

The track did get hit with rain the weekend prior, which left some portions of the course saturated and didn’t completely dry out before the event. This means that there were some portions of the woods left slick and just a bit muddy while other portions of the course were dry and dusty, but the majority of it was just about perfect. Many folks also said these turned out to be the best conditions the event has seen in a long time, and when riders are enjoying the track it can make the racing more exciting.