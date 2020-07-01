MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—With the announcement of the Ironman Pro Motocross National being postponed until later in the year, the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, has made the decision to move round eight from the Hoosier in Crawfordsville, Indiana to the High Voltage in Dunkard, Pennsylvania.

The decision was made in consideration to avoid conflicts with local series, including Indiana Cross Country Racing (IXCR), as well as travel accommodations for multiple team members and racing series. This will give the Racer Productions team valuable time in preparations for the upcoming GNCC round, in addition to groundwork for the AMA Amateur National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee set to take place August 3-8.

Riders who are already pre-entered for round eight, the Hoosier GNCC, will have their registration transferred to the High Voltage GNCC, which will take place the same weekend as previously announced on July 11-12. If you are unable to attend the newly announced venue, please send an email to info@gnccracing.com requesting a refund.

High Voltage joined the GNCC circuit last year in July as the ‘reserved rain date’ race, however the off-road racing history goes well beyond just last year. Landowner Warren Lilly is a long-time GNCC competitor, and his venue has hosted several local racing events and private ride days. You will find similar terrain to the recently run High Point GNCC, with some fun rolling hills and a bit of black dirt mixed with gray clay. The existing trails include some fast and flowing sections along with tight and technical spots as well.

For more information about the High Voltage GNCC, and its surrounding areas, visit the High Voltage GNCC page on the GNCC Racing website. Special events happening at round eight will include ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing on Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Team Faiths Non-Denominational Church Service with Chuck Lemaster at 7 p.m. ET.

