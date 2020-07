Racer X's Simon Cudby was in California last week filming some Racer X Films bike videos for us at Fox Raceway at Pala and Glen Helen Raceway. With the upcoming Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, several pros were pounding motos at both locations the Racer X Films crew were filming at. Since Cudby has his gear with him, he snagged tons of photos.

Here are some of his best shots from Fox Raceway at Pala and Glen Helen Raceway.