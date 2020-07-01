Chase Sexton's Salt Lake City 7 Fuel Results In Compliance with AMA

Following the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship in Utah, a protest was filed to check the fuel used by GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton, who won the race and with it the 250SX East Region Championship.

The protest was filed by Shane McElrath, of Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, who finished second. The AMA today released its ruling on the fuel protest and announced Sexton's fuel was within spec. His race win and championship remain.

Sexton talked about the situation on the PulpMX show last week.

"It doesn’t stress me out because we run fuel off the shelf. We run Pro 6 VP. Everyone runs it. I think Star runs that same gas. So I don’t know. After the whole day, I felt like the main event, I won the race. I pulled away from Shane. I won I felt like fair and square. What else can they throw at me? Then I hear they’re protesting me. I was at the AMA trailer just yelling at the Star guys. We run the same gas. I didn’t get it. We’ve had problems with the team before. I just was kind of frustrated. At the end of the day, I was happy I won."

Today, we interviewed McElrath and got his side of the story. McElrath had to put up the $1,800 fee to file the protest.

"I didn’t know about it at the time, but our team had heard something about a team getting a shipment of fuel in not long after we got to Utah. I didn’t know that but they came to me after the race and they were like 'Hey, there’s not a very good chance, but there is a little chance that they could be running illegal fuel.' It’s $1,800 bucks [to protest], we have the money, we can do it right now and you can pay us back. It was like, 'Hey, you know what? We’ve done everything else we could today so let’s just do it.' If it’s not illegal, it’s fine. I’m not holding my breath expecting it to be illegal. Again, Chase beat me. Chase rode great all year, and yeah, I got second. But if it comes back that they were running illegal fuel and they cheated, then we get a championship and a bigger bonus, but I’m not holding my breath. It was one of those things, you don’t want to live and not know. So it was like, well, if we got beat straight up, we got beat straight up, but if they did use illegal fuel, that’s on them. I’m not holding my breath.”

Today's ruling by the AMA upholds the title for Sexton.

Below is the full press release from the AMA:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio—Following the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown Main Event on June 21 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, a protest regarding fuel was filed against the race winner, GEICO Honda team rider Chase Sexton.

After adhering to the Fuel Test Procedures stated in Appendix E of the 2020 AMA Supercross rulebook, Race Direction concluded that the fuel in question used at the season-ending event complies with the specifications listed in "Section 1 - General Equipment Standards, 1.10 Fuel Specifications."

Across 9 rounds of racing, Sexton scored 9 more points, 218 to 209, than Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing's Shane McElrath to earn his second consecutive AMA Supercross 250SX East No. 1 plate.

The decision of Race Direction is final. Race results are official.

For more information about Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, visit amasupercross.com.