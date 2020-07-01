You guys weren’t riding as much during the week as you normally would while you were in Utah. Was it hard to get back on the grind?

It wasn’t too bad. The altitude up there [in Utah] took it out of you. I think what we did was absolutely perfect. We’d ride on Friday, so with racing that was three days a week. Now I’m back to practicing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday until Ironman. That’s the plan. It’s not too hard to get back to the grind, I enjoy it.

What were you doing in Salt Lake for fitness and training?

We had a pretty good routine. I was able to kind of just do my normal schedule. There was a gym that was open we were going to, we went mountain biking, and cycling. It wasn’t anything too fancy. I was staying in Salt Lake City, but some days we’d go to Park City and just hang out for the day. Overall my schedule was pretty routine and it felt good. We just tried to make it as comfortable as possible and act like we were at home.

Whatever you were doing, it was working. You were pretty strong in that final run of races.

It was good, I was happy with my riding throughout the whole time. Every qualifier I was always in the top four, pretty much, and I was fastest in a couple of the first qualifiers. I also managed to win a heat race, which was good. I felt like I should have had at least two, but that’s all good. I collected three sixth-place finishes, an eighth, a thirteenth, and a third. The thirteenth was a big blow because that was the day I was riding really well. I was fastest qualifier in the first practice and I won my heat. But in the main I tried some stupid change on the bike, which was my fault, and I really struggled. The last race was obviously the best. I was really struggling with starts the whole time, and I finally got the holeshot in the main. I led five or six laps and ended up with a third, which was awesome. I was happy to show that I could do it.