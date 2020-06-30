Nobody was happy when normal racing operations came to a screeching, awkward, and expensive halt, but for some it wasn’t without a silver lining. For RJ Hampshire, who’d been dealing with a burdensome knee injury, the unscheduled break was an opportunity to get his knee fixed without missing any supercross races. After all, at that point it was thought supercross would resume in the fall, but after going under the knife, Hampshire learned the season would indeed be resurrected in Salt Lake City much sooner than expected. That spelled the end of Hampshire’s 2020 supercross run, something the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider wasn’t exactly thrilled about, to say the least. Fortunately Hampshire has been able to recover remarkably fast and will officially be ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in July. We spoke with him to learn more about how he was able to bounce back so quickly.

Racer X: First things first. How’s the knee coming along?

RJ Hampshire: The knee is solid. I believe tomorrow is 13 weeks from surgery and I started riding three weeks ago. Today is my third week. It’s kind of unreal, just the mental side of things. I was like, “Look, I’ve got to be ready.” At first we thought we were going racing on the Fourth of July, and that’s what I was set on. I was pretty beat up and hurt from missing supercross, I literally had surgery to be ready for supercross. To miss that, man, I was butt hurt pretty bad, so I wasn’t going to miss any more of my races. We hired a guy pretty much full-time back here in Florida to take care of my therapy and after ten weeks I was back on the bike. Honestly I feel pretty much back to normal now.

It seems like you riders almost have superhuman healing powers. I don’t know how you do this. Is it just me or is ACL healing time is getting shorter and shorter these days?

Man, I was so worried. Everyone was telling me like five or six months and I’m like, “Dude, look. That’s not possible for me.” Literally the day after surgery they told me to get that motion back. I got home and went straight into therapy, and by week three I started running. It wasn’t pretty, but I had to do what I had to do. Each time it got better and better too. It probably wasn’t the greatest idea to do that, but it was in my head that I had to be ready for July 4, and I had to do whatever I could. Yeah, some things I probably shouldn’t have done, but my body never really told me no. So I just kept at it and now, 13 weeks down, I’m motoing. I pounded out 30s today.