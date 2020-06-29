Wake-Up Call

Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Round 7 (of 13) - The John Penton GNCC - Sunday Creek Raceway - Millfield, Ohio

GNCC

The John Penton - Overall

June 28, 2020
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States KTM
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States Sherco
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States KTM
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
6Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States Kawasaki
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States KTM
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States Honda
9Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States KTM
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
GNCC

The John Penton - XC2 Pro

June 28, 2020
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States Honda
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States KTM
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States Husqvarna
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand KTM
7Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States Honda
8Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States Husqvarna
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States Honda
10Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States Husqvarna
GNCC

The John Penton - XC3 Pro-Am

June 28, 2020
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States KTM
2Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
3Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States KTM
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States Yamaha
5Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States KTM
7Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States KTM
8Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States KTM
GNCC

The John Penton - WXC

June 28, 2020
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer New Zealand Yamaha
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia Husqvarna
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States TM
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
7Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States Sherco
8Shelby Rolen Knoxville, TN United States KTM
9Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States KTM
10Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States Husqvarna
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States205
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia172
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States111
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States108
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States98
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States92
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States74
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand61
10Ricky Russell
Duvall, WA United States59
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States178
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States170
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States164
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States125
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand108
6Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States89
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States75
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States73
9Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States69
10Ryder Leblond New Florence, PA United States64
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States181
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States166
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States136
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States131
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States114
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States96
7Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States85
8Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States79
9Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States66
10Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States58
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States205
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia165
3Rachael Archer New Zealand144
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States121
5Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States103
6Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States98
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States90
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States73
9Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States64
10Shelby Rolen Knoxville, TN United States57
Other Championship Standings

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Round Two - Cherokee National Enduro - Greensboro, Georgia

Overall Results

PositionRiderMachine
1stJosh TothKTM
2ndGrant BaylorSherco
3rdRyder LaffertyHusqvarna
4thBen KelleyKTM 
5thRussell BobbittKTM

Championship Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stBen KelleyKTM48
2ndGrant BaylorSherco46
3rdJosh TothKTM30
4thRussell BobbittKTM29
5thThorn DevlinBeta27

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark50
2Isak Gifting Sweden34
3Andrea Adamo Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5Lion Florian Germany30
6Liam Everts Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8Karel Kutsar Estonia28
9Mattia Guadagnini Italy27
10Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia23
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand90
2Larissa Papenmeier Germany85
3Kiara Fontanesi Italy80
4Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands78
5Lynn Valk Netherlands66
6Line Dam Denmark54
7Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands50
8Anne Borchers Germany39
9Mathilde Martinez France39
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia36
WORCS

Through Round 2

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

