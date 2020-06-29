[Caller] Jake: The setting and the feeling that you found in the off-season versus what you needed to change for SLC? You came in and you did pretty good early in the east series. What was it, if anything, that needed to be changed on the bike or as far as your riding that needed to be done for Salt Lake?

I knew coming in, Shane is going to be good. He’s won here three times in a row, or something like that, and we had a break, he’s always good at the first couple races. For me, I knew I was going to have my work cut out for me. I have been struggling. I did a lot of trial and error testing throughout the COVID[-19] break, just trying to find some front-end traction. I didn’t feel like my front end was really planted, but we were racing tacky tracks so I didn’t really have a problem because we had ruts to bank off of. I ended up just going back to my Dallas setup just to try and go race. The first race was okay for me. I got second. Followed Shane the whole race, which I was not very happy about. Then the second race I lost the front the first lap, which I was really upset because that’s what I’ve been chasing for the whole year basically. After that race, we put a lot of work in. Every week I was there I rode four times. So we did all that work and we found a setting with the fork that I was really comfortable with. Right away you could see it was just way more stable and way more predictable for me. Ended up not changing it after that. We changed a thing in the shock for the whoops and did that fork. I think it changed a lot in my riding style and my confidence. From there on I didn’t lose a race. So that’s why I was really stoked with the team. I felt super comfortable the last three races on my bike. I was really happy with how they did.

Matthes How has it been working with Stew [James Stewart]? Just a legend. Just amazing.

I guess it’s out now. It was kind of out. Kenny put that on Instagram and that’s when everyone kind of figured it out. It’s been really good. I was blown away with how down-to-earth the guy is. It’s crazy. He is super cool. It’s weird because I didn’t really expect that out of him because he was such a legend. He could just not talk to anybody and I’d be okay with it because that’s how good he was. I was blown away. He reached out. He was the one that kind of started the whole conversation, which was crazy to me. I’m like, why me? But I guess he saw something in me that he liked. So I started working with him right after that whole break thing. Went out to his track a few times. Then I rode there probably three weeks in a row, and he came out quite a bit. He went to the Moto Sandbox and worked with me there. It’s just been really good. That first race in Salt Lake City, he was not happy with that. I just rode around behind Shane the whole race. He was like, “Dude, that’s an opportunity. You have to win those races.” It kind of got me fired up. He’s been really good. His whole race craft thing, I think racing in that position I had yesterday with Shane trying to hold me up, I learned just to be patient and then when you strike, you got to make it happen. When you pass somebody, you got to break him because that mentally gets into their head. I learned a lot from him. So I have to give him some credit for that. It’s been really good. I’m super excited for him to help me on the 450 because I think that’s where my true potential is going to come out. I think that’s where he can help me the most.

Skip Norfolk: Did he give you a different perspective or a different way of looking at things?

I think him and I have a really similar mindset on racing in general and what our goals and kind of what we care about. I think we just meshed right away. We have a pretty similar liking in golf, so that kind of helped too. We played golf a few times. That’s actually where I first met him was on the golf course. I think we just knew that we had pretty similar ideas on what I needed to work on and what my goals were. That’s when I kind of knew this guy’s for real. I didn’t expect it at all. He was super down-to-earth. It’s just crazy how simple he lives and how great he was. It’s just cool to see. It just clicked right off the bat.