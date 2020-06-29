Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sun Jul 12
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: DeCal Works Ready-Made Complete Kits

June 29, 2020 1:30pm
TGI Freeday: DeCal Works Ready-Made Complete Kits

Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from DeCal Works:

DeCal Works Ready-Made Complete Kits comes with a set of Rad Covers, Rear Fender, Lower Fork, Swing Arm, Front Fender, Arched Front Fender DeCals, and Number Plate DeCals with preselected logos and your choice of Colors. 

DeCal Works graphic kits are officially licensed with KTM, Husqvarna, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki. 

Ready-Made Graphics kits start at $199.95

  • Honda DeCal Works
  • Husqvarna DeCal Works
  • Kawasaki Mitch Kendra
  • KTM DeCal Works
  • Suzuki DeCal Works
  • Yamaha DeCal Works

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

