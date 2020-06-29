Russell, Delong, Roll at John Penton GNCC

After a top five start to the day, FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor was on a mission to land on a podium finishing position for the second time this season. Baylor would put his head down and push through the dusty, hot conditions to move into third overall by lap three of racing. Baylor would continue to push, and on the last lap would come through timing and scoring just 4 seconds behind Strang. After seven rounds of racing Baylor sits fourth overall in the XC1 Open Pro standings.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley came through leading the opening lap of racing in Ohio, but would soon be faced with multiple battles at what would be his second race back after recovering from his shoulder injury. Kelley continued to battle with Strang and Baylor for the first half the race, eventually settling into the fourth place position for the last couple of laps.

“After Kailub passed me back for the lead, I found myself in a battle for second until I lost their draft and started to tire the last two laps," said Kelley. "It was a long, hot race on a rutted and technical track. I still have some work to do to get back to race form and be able to run the speed up front for three hours but overall, I’m feeling pretty happy with fourth place on the day.”

Finishing fifth in XC1 and sixth overall on the day was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn would start the day out coming through fourth overall on lap one. He would continue to hold his position, battling with fellow XC1 competitors for the first half the race. Ashburn fell into the fifth place position on lap three of six, and would hold that position until he was met with the checkered flag.

Coming through eighth on lap one was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth. Toth would put his head down and push, making the necessary passes to finish out the day sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Continuing his stay on the East Coast was FMF/Maxxis/RPM KTM/KLIM/SIDI’s Dante Oliveira. Oliveira would come through to earn seventh in the XC1 class after a hot and humid three-hour race.

S&S Motorsports/Twin Air/Kenda Tire’s Levi Keller earned eighth in the XC1 class after battling through his fellow competitors and race conditions. Making his return to GNCC Racing was Husqvarna/FXR/Thornhill Automotive’s Cory Buttrick. Buttrick would come through to earn ninth in the XC1 class.

For Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong it was not the race finish he was hoping for. After getting a great jump off the line and setting himself up in a top five position, his day was over before he knew it. DeLong would make his way into the Penton section of the track, which is only used for the 1 p.m. motorcycle race, however he would be unable to race out of that section. A mechanical issue would ultimately take him out of contention for the seventh round of racing.