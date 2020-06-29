Well he did it. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac fulfilled a lifelong dream by winning the 2020 450SX championship at the just completed seven rounds of Salt Lake City Supercross. Crazy to think it’s taken this long but this year, finally, everything went his way and he smashed through the barrier of “fastest man to never win a 450SX title” with ease, almost clinching the title one race early.

As a VIP on the Monster Energy Kawasaki team told me one time, “the outdoor titles are nice but we’re paid to win supercross” and they’ve done it. Tomac’s 2020 season was pretty remarkable, but we’ve got to get past the recency bias of the last seven races in SLC. Remember, he held a precarious three-point lead after ten rounds of the series, and that was with a late race pass of Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen at Daytona before the 85-day shutdown.

When we picked back up in SLC, Tomac really shined and from rounds 11-16, almost racked up a 26-point lead. Think about that juxtaposed against the ten earlier rounds when he was able to just get a three-point lead.

Whether it was the familiar elevation, what he did during the time off, the type of dirt in Utah-or just Roczen’s struggles, whatever it was, Eli Tomac grabbed this series by the gonads once we started back up.

Eli, his mechanic Brian Kranz and the entire team deserves a pat on the back for getting this done. What a year!

With some ginormous help from PulpMX’s Clinton Fowler (@3lapsdown on Instagram and Twitter), let’s take a look back at the seven rounds in Utah and all that happened there, yeah?