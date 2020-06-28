Obvious: Mitch Payton has had success as a team manager/owner. The #1 plates on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team rig and the high level of praise everyone in the industry has for him speaks for his hard work and dedication. His team has essentially revolutionized the sport, and even in lean years, it’s still the most respected 250 outfit in the game. NBC Sports broadcast commentators Ralph Sheheen and Ricky Carmichael pointed out in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, that a rider for the 250 team will never fall short due to Payton’s lack of preparation and care, saying he was “burning the midnight oil.”

Unfortunately for Payton, he can burn all the midnight oil he wants right now and it won’t change the fact that his four-rider team is currently down to one rider.

New to the team for 2020, Jordon Smith had a rough start to the 250SX East Region championship. Crashes hindered good results and a first-lap crash at the Daytona Supercross ended his year early as he suffered a “ACL tear with multiple lateral and meniscus tears.” The COVID-19 shutdown paused everything—including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship—and Smith went under the knife to repair his knee. The shutdown didn’t last long enough for Smith to get back on the bike and go racing, though.