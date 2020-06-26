Racerhead #26

Loretta’s And The Emergence Of Amateur National Heather (Kris Keefer)

The family and I headed to Fox Raceway last weekend for our Loretta Lynn’s Regional Qualifier and managed to come away with two tickets to the ranch. I was very taken aback by how well my son rode in the 250 C (12-17) LTD class. He managed to win that class and almost win the 125 C class, if it wasn't for one fall in the second moto that left him stuck in a mud rut. So a quick funny story about that moment.

As I witnessed him stuff it into the rut while leading, my hopes were that he could start his YZ125 and get back into a top-four position, but those hopes quickly vanished when I noticed his little skinny ass could barely pick up his bike out of the mud. As I sat there watching rider after rider pass him, I was immediately disappointed for him. I knew he would be pretty heartbroken that he could only qualify for one class instead of two. I mean, I thought the 125 C class was the class he could actually win and not the 250 class, so when he finally got going in last place (with only five laps to race), I slowly walked back to the area where my wife was standing to watch. As I was walking back toward her, I could see some hand gestures and some words that I couldn’t quite make out over the sound of all the nervous novice two-strokes on the track. As I got closer the words were “Why didn’t you help him?” “What happened?” “Why did he not listen to your advice before the start”? I only could answer two out of those three questions, but I couldn’t get the answers out fast enough before she asked me the next set of questions.

Here’s where it gets interesting: I’m not the type of dad who’s going to take his kid around the West Coast just to let him try to qualify for Loretta’s. I told him before we even started this journey that if he doesn’t qualify from our regional at Fox Raceway, we simply wouldn’t be going to Tennessee. Aden and I believed that if we couldn’t qualify from his own regional, going to Tennessee would be a waste of our money and time. Aden and I both agreed that we were here to do “well” at Loretta’s and not just show up to race. So as Heather is rapid-firing these aforementioned questions to me while the 125 C class is still racing, she immediately interrupts one of my answers with the statement “You are taking him to Washougal to qualify!” I looked at her like she was some sort of alien, because I have never seen this side of my wife. EVER! She was already on her phone before the checkered flag flew in Aden’s race signing him up to race the Northwest Regional in Washington. Everything was happening so fast I didn’t know how to react. Was all of this mini-dad shit really just cold-cocking me in the face all at once? Did my wife just become one of those crazed mini moms with a stopwatch around her neck, a Ryno Power protein shake in her left hand and a cold rag to wipe off her child’s face in the right hand, really happening right now?

As perplexed as I was at my wife, attending to Aden after the race was the focus for the time being. Aden was visibly upset and crying after the race, but as a stern dad I calmly responded with “You didn’t listen to what I said before the race, did you? Our plan was to just get in the big show, wasn’t it, Aden?” As Aden was getting consoled from mom while I was muttering these words, that was when I saw the look. You know. That look you get from your wife when you say something stupid and she looks at you like if she had something to stab you with, she would. Yeah, that look! However, once Aden calmed down, we went to pick up our #1 plates and tickets. That’s when Aden’s frown turned upside down. I could see the true happiness that comes with winning a race as big as a regional. All the work we put in in Colorado really did help him, and the journey we took to get here was worth it at that moment. Father and son going to race together at the ranch! To me that is pretty damn cool!

This moment, however, didn’t stop the ravenous hunger of ANH—Amateur National Heather. Before we could even get the Sprinter van out of the park, Aden was signed up for Washougal as well as Bar 2 Bar MX (North Central Regional). “I mean, why did you sign us up for two regionals, Heather? We can’t be in two places at once!” Her answer was, “I wanted you to have the freedom to choose which way you wanted to go.” Are you really going to deprive our child of this dream just because he made one mistake out of your grand master plan?” WHO IS THIS WOMAN AND WHAT DID SHE DO TO MY WIFE. So needless to say, with my junk tucked up between my legs, Aden and I are off to Washougal next week to try and get him into Loretta’s in a second class.

If you see us in Washington, come say hey, but be forewarned that “ANH” is lurking behind those Washougal trees at any moment, ready to pounce.