GYTR which stands for Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing is Yamaha's official arts and accessories in house division. In this video, Keefer walks through the GYTR YZ450F, equipped with their complete cylinder head assembly as well as all of the other chassis components that Yamaha's in house performance brand offers. The Yamaha YZ450F is fast enough for most riders, so do you really need a built YZ450F? After testing the Blu Cru GYTR machine, we were surprised to find out that more may be easier to ride, not harder.

Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com in the next week for a 2020 Yamaha YZ250F GYTR dialed in video.

2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR