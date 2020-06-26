Results Archive
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR Dialed In

June 26, 2020 2:25pm | by: &

GYTR which stands for Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing is Yamaha's official arts and accessories in house division. In this video, Keefer walks through the GYTR YZ450F, equipped with their complete cylinder head assembly as well as all of the other chassis components that Yamaha's in house performance brand offers. The Yamaha YZ450F is fast enough for most riders, so do you really need a built YZ450F? After testing the Blu Cru GYTR machine, we were surprised to find out that more may be easier to ride, not harder.

Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com in the next week for a 2020 Yamaha YZ250F GYTR dialed in video.

2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR

Kris Keefer In Action on the 2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR

