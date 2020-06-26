Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR Dialed In
GYTR which stands for Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing is Yamaha's official arts and accessories in house division. In this video, Keefer walks through the GYTR YZ450F, equipped with their complete cylinder head assembly as well as all of the other chassis components that Yamaha's in house performance brand offers. The Yamaha YZ450F is fast enough for most riders, so do you really need a built YZ450F? After testing the Blu Cru GYTR machine, we were surprised to find out that more may be easier to ride, not harder.
Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com in the next week for a 2020 Yamaha YZ250F GYTR dialed in video.
2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR
2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby
Kris Keefer In Action on the 2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR
2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby 2020YamahaYZ450FGYTR-June20-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby
