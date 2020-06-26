The seventh round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at The John Penton GNCC in Midfield, Ohio, at Sunday Creek Raceway. GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 1 p.m. EDT/ 10 a.m. PDT on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
GNCC Racing
- GNCC
The John PentonSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Sunday, June 28
- ATVsJune 27 - 1:00 PM
- BikesJune 28 - 1:00 PM
2020 gncc Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|175
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|147
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|96
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|92
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|87
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|152
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|148
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|143
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|100
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|93
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|150
|3
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|113
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|111
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|93
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|175
|2
|Tayla Jones
|144
|3
|Rachael Archer
|119
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|103
|5
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|88
GNCC Racing
GNCC Racing
Sunday Creek Raceway
17270 South Wemer Road
Millfield, OH 45761
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT
track map
GNCC Racing
Race Day Schedule
GNCC Racing
The John Penton GNCC Race Day Schedule
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)