GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
How To Watch: The John Penton GNCC

How to Watch The John Penton GNCC

June 26, 2020 10:10am

The seventh round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at The John Penton GNCC in Midfield, Ohio, at Sunday Creek Raceway. GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 1 p.m. EDT/ 10 a.m. PDT on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

GNCC Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

2020 gncc Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States175
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia147
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States96
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States92
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States87
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States152
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States148
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States143
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States100
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand93
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States151
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States150
3Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States113
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States111
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States93
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States175
2Tayla Jones Australia144
3Rachael Archer New Zealand119
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States103
5Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States88
GNCC Racing

Sunday Creek Raceway
17270 South Wemer Road
Millfield, OH 45761

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT

track map

GNCC Racing

The track map for the 2020 The John Penton GNCC.
The track map for the 2020 The John Penton GNCC. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

GNCC Racing

The John Penton GNCC Race Day Schedule

Sunday, June 28, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

