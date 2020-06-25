MENTOR, Ohio—GEICO Honda rider Chase Sexton rode not only to the main event victory, but to his second-consecutive Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the finale of the peculiar 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season.

Sexton was first across the line in Sunday’s AMA Supercross 250 East/West Showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium, tallying up to his fifth race win and seventh podium of his 2020 season performance. With just a three-point lead heading into round seventeen, and the seventh consecutive round in SLC, Sexton strong-armed the pressure and executed a confident performance ending with the awarding of the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship.

“Yeah, I’m satisfied,” said Sexton. “Everyone said I got lucky last year and that really fired me up for this season. Man, this feels good. I won five main events. I’m just a kid from Illinois, from a town of 800 people. It feels so good. This is my last 250 race, now I’m moving to the 450 with HRC Honda, and man I cannot be more excited. I won the race. [...] I can’t thank my team enough. They’ve been behind me since I turned pro, and this just feels so good. I’m so happy, I can’t even explain where I’m at right now!”

This is not the first time Sexton has ridden his Wiseco-powered GEICO Honda CRF250R to the top step of the Eastern 250SX Class standings, however. In 2019, the #23 became number 1E with his first professional AMA Supercross career title at the age of 19-years-old. After what is now his second-consecutive championship, Sexton will move up to another Wiseco-backed machine and swing his leg over a Team Honda HRC CRF450R for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship Championship.