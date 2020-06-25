Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to join forces with Stacyc, Inc. in its mission to create the next generation of riders by introducing the 2020 Husqvarna Factory Replica Stacyc 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes. To be sold exclusively through authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, this co-branded venture with Stacyc supports Husqvarna’s philosophy of growing the sport of motorcycling by providing an entry level two-wheeler to the youngest of riders.

Stacyc electric balance bikes offer a unique opportunity to share the sport of motorcycling with the young riders of tomorrow. Once they’ve mastered balance and throttle control and are ready for a larger platform, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ electric-powered EE 5 is the perfect next step on their riding journey with adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes. Following a successful debut in 2020, the Husqvarna EE 5 has proven to bring upon an entirely new generation of competitive racing, which now begins with the youngest riders starting out on the Husqvarna Factory Replica Stacyc electric balance bikes to focus on learning the basics before progressing onto a full-sized mini race bike.

Delivering comfort, protection and style, the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection 2020 ensures riders of all abilities and ages are fully prepared for their next ride. A complete range of protective equipment for adults and kids that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding, all products deliver durability and feature many innovative technical features.

An extensive range of engine upgrade options, for both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, as well as wheels, suspension, brakes and graphics are available from the Technical Accessories lineup, which allow motocross riders to customize, protect and further improve the performance of all TC/FC and TX/FX models.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles 2021 Motocross and Cross-Country range, along with the 2020 Husqvarna Factory Replica Stacyc electric balance bikes and Husqvarna Motorcycles app and Connectivity Unit, will be available this summer at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers.

Complete MY21 Husqvarna Motorcycles Motocross and Cross-Country model information is available here: www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us.