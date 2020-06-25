Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has provided an update on Austin Forkner, who crashed on the dragon’s back at the beginning of the 250SX East/West Showdown on Sunday’s finale in Salt Lake City, Utah. In a post on the Kawasaki racing Instagram page, it was announced Forkner “suffered multiple abdominal injuries that will sideline him for the next 6-8 weeks.”

With Jordon Smith (a torn ACL at the Daytona Supercross) out for the season, Garrett Marchbanks (a crash at the Salt Lake City Supercross) out for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and now Forkner sidelined with an injury as well that is expected to see him sidelined until August at the earliest, Cameron Mcadoo is the only rider currently on the team roster who will lineup for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on July 18.

In the Salt Lake City 7 Supercross Race eXamination, our online content editor Kellen Brauer broke down video footage of Forkner’s crash, which you can watch below at around the 5:35 mark: