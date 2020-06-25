It wasn’t without a valid defense. Cooper Webb, the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champ, put together a strong close to the 2020 season, scoring the most points of anyone during the Salt Lake City 7, vaulting from third in points to second, and keeping his title hopes alive until the final round. It wasn’t enough, though, because this year Webb got off to a slow start, and then a bad race at mid-season put him in a huge points hole. That’s the kind of thing that usually snags Eli Tomac.

Not this time. Tomac was strong in all conditions and scenarios. He didn’t win the title because Webb had problems, he won it because he was the best rider this season.

Tomac’s 2020 title drive seems surprising only because he hasn’t done it before. Everyone knew Tomac was capable, which is why all of his previous missteps led to so much conjecture. It just never made sense that Tomac could be the best supercross racer in the world for a dozen races a year, but regress below average at the other five. There was a chance, one of these years, that Tomac would get it right, and no one would be able to stop him. This year was that year.

Take out the season opener and the finale (where he finished seventh and fifth, respectively) and Tomac finished no worse than fourth from rounds two through 16. That kind of consistency has eluded Tomac in supercross previously.