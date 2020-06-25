In the 450SX Class, we all knew what happened coming into Salt Lake City 1 on May 31 and now we all know what happened in terms of who was crowned champion in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. But we saw a lot of riders come back healthier with an improved race craft and better results followed. So let’s take a look at who earned the most points in the seven-race SLC stint. Of course, this seven-race finish to the year doesn’t award any bonus points and doesn’t provide a trophy. It’s just part of the full 17-race season. It’s interesting to see who made the best of the championship resuming, though!
Note: These are not the only riders to score points in the final seven Salt Lake City races but these riders scored the most points (top 20 in 450SX and top 15 in the respective 250SX regions).
450SX
|SLC Points Rank
|Rider
|Points Earned in SLC
|Total Points
|Championship Finish Rank
|1st
|Cooper Webb
|162
|359
|2nd
|2nd
|Eli Tomac
|158
|384
|1st
|3rd
|Zach Osborne
|147
|252
|6th
|4th
|Ken Roczen
|131
|354
|3rd
|5th
|Jason Anderson
|117
|287
|4th
|6th
|Dean Wilson
|110
|239
|8th
|7th
|Malcolm Stewart
|100
|252
|7th
|8th
|Justin Brayton
|98
|227
|9th
|9th
|Blake Baggett
|91
|200
|12th
|9th
|Justin Barcia
|91
|272
|5th
|11th
|Martin Davalos
|86
|178
|13th
|12th
|Aaron Plessinger
|82
|207
|11th
|13th
|Benny Bloss
|74
|108
|17th
|14th
|Justin Hill
|72
|213
|10th
|15th
|Chad Reed
|64
|113
|16th
|16th
|Broc Tickle
|47
|59
|20th
|16th
|Vince Friese
|47
|155
|14th
|18th
|Kyle Chisholm
|41
|85
|19th
|19th
|Tyler Bowers
|37
|97
|18th
|20th
|Kyle Cunningham
|30
|53
|21st
Here’s a few things to note:
- Cooper Webb earned three main event wins compared to Tomac’s two. He also had a deficit in points (-29 points on Tomac) entering the first SLC race.
- Zach Osborne earned 147 in the seven races in SLC. From A1 to Arlington (eight races for Zacho since he missed Atlanta and Daytona because of his injury) he earned 105 points. Had the regular supercross schedule held, he wouldn’t have be able to race the remaining rounds. Thanks to the extra time, Osborne came to Utah healthy and ready to race. And in the finale, Osborne earned his first 450SX main event win.
- Malcolm Stewart’s footpeg broke and he couldn’t finish the Salt Lake City 4 Supercross main event. That hurt his points total. But Stewart did earn his first career heat race win and his recorded three top-five main event finishes—he had zero career top-five finishes until the SLC run!
- Jason Anderson had two crashes that resulted in a DNF at the Salt Lake City 5 Supercross.
- Justin Barcia's crash in the whoops in the Salt Lake City 4 Supercross (21st) and a crash in the first turn of the finale (20th) hindered his results, which ultimately gave Anderson fourth in 450SX points.
250SX east
|SLC Points Rank
|Rider
|Points Earned in SLC
|Total Championship Points
|Championship Finish Rank
|1st
|Shane McElrath
|121
|218
|1st
|2nd
|Chase Sexton
|120
|209
|2nd
|3rd
|Kyle Peters
|77
|94
|8th
|4th
|Colt Nichols
|74
|74
|11th
|5th
|Pierce Brown
|69
|92
|9th
|6th
|Chris Blose
|65
|65
|13th
|7th
|Jo Shimoda
|62
|122
|3rd
|7th
|Jalek Swoll
|62
|104
|7th
|9th
|Enzo Lopes
|56
|107
|5th
|10th
|John Short
|45
|64
|14th
|11th
|Garrett Marchbanks
|40
|119
|4th
|11th
|Jeremy Martin
|40
|105
|6th
|13th
|Josh Osby
|33
|33
|23th
|14th
|Justin Starling
|28
|46
|17th
|15th
|Chase Marquier
|27
|33
|23rd
Here’s a few things to note:
- Despite Chase Sexton wining three main events in Utah, it was actually Shane McElrath who earned more points in the final 250SX East Region races.
- With the third most points in 250SX East is…none other than Kyle Peters! Peters finished 6-6-5-6-15 in the SLC stint to earn 77 points. He was quietly getting these results but he was solid all year, while winning the Kicker Arenacross title and dealing with a broken hand, Peters recorded five top-ten finishes in his seven main events this year.
- Colt Nichols earned the fourth-most points in SLC—and even though he did not start the main event after his crash with Sexton in the heat race, Nichols earned one point for making the main event. Had there not been a pause in racing and any of the SLC races, Nichols would not have started an AMA Supercross main event in 2020.
- Veteran Chris Blose, who would not have been able to race any of the 250SX East Region championship either after a crash while racing in the 450SX Class at Glendale resulted in significant injuries, finished 13th in points. That’s not a great number but note, he only competed in the five 250SX East races in SLC and he scored the sixth-highest in the final five rounds.
- Jo Shimoda and Jalek Swoll both tied for the seventh-most points in the 250SX East Region in SLC but with injured riders ahead of Shimoda in the championship standings, the GEICO Honda rider was able to finish third in 250SX East Region points. Shimoda also earned the 2020 250SX AMA Rookie of the Year award.
- Josh Osby is also in the list of riders who were only able to race since the championship was resumed in late May. He earned 33 points in the final few rounds, as compared to the zero points he would have earned if the championship ended in early May as it was normally scheduled to.
250SX west
|SLC Points Rank
|Rider
|Points Earned in SLC
|Total Points
|Championship Finish Rank
|1st
|Dylan Ferrandis
|65
|200
|1st
|2nd
|Michael Mosiman
|57
|139
|5th
|3rd
|Austin Forkner
|54
|176
|3rd
|4th
|Justin Cooper
|52
|180
|2nd
|4th
|Cameron Mcadoo
|52
|79
|12th
|6th
|Jett Lawrence
|51
|97
|10th
|7th
|Brandon Hartranft
|48
|158
|4th
|8th
|Derek Drake
|42
|120
|7th
|9th
|Christian Craig
|39
|68
|15th
|10th
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|37
|109
|8th
|11th
|Alex Martin
|26
|124
|6th
|11th
|Hunter Lawrence
|26
|26
|23rd
|13th
|Luke Clout
|23
|106
|9th
|14th
|Martin Castelo
|22
|75
|13th
|15th
|Mitchell Falk
|17
|41
|20th
Here’s a few things to note:
- In the final three 250SX West Region races, it was Ferrandis who earned the most points. There’s always the woulda’ shoulda’ coulda’s in the sport (as is the case above), including Forkner, who crashed out of the beginning of the 250SX main event at the finale. Forkner had won both of the first two 250SX main events in SLC and was only seven points behind Ferrandis entering the start of the 250SX East/West Showdown.
- Michael Mosiman earned the second-most points in the 250SX West Region during the final three rounds of the championship, with 57. Mosiman pulled off a sneaky third place in the finale to earn his second career 250SX podium finish.
- Cameron Mcadoo's 52 points tied Justin Cooper for fourth most in the 250SX West Region in SLC. McAdoo rebounded for a rough first part of the season with third and fourth place finishes, respectively in the first two SLC races and was running seventh in the finale until a get together with Cooper took him down and resulted in an 11th place finish. As for Cooper, after only one race not on the podium in the first six rounds, Cooper's SLC results trended the opposite direction. He finished fourth, sixth, and seventh in the three 250SX West Region races in Salt Lake City.