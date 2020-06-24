For 1979, the AMA decided to move the Amateur National back out to the West Coast. The promoter chosen was Charlies Schafer of C.E.S. Promotions, with support from the Sacramento Jammers Motorcycle Club and the Dirt Diggers North M/C, who run the Hangtown Classic. The chosen track was Plymouth Raceway, outside Sacramento—the one that hosted the Hangtown Motocross Classic throughout the seventies. The previous two years saw the races in Virginia and Georgia. As a result, participation of riders from the West Coast was limited at best. With the race back in California, they hoped to draw a healthy mix of West Coast talent.

Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out that way. For instance, in the newly added 100cc class, not a single rider from west of the Rocky Mountains finished in the top 25. Tucson, Arizona’s Todd Phillips was sixth in the 125 class while Penn Valley, California’s Keith Myers was fourth in the 250cc class. The only winner from the West Coast turned out to be Eric McKenna in the Open class. He hailed from Redding, three hours away from the Plymouth track.

The AMA was likely also disappointed with the media turnout for the California event. Despite most of the major dirt bike magazines located in Southern California, there was scant coverage of the event afterwards, which has made seeking out details something of a detective story. Fortunately, Cycle News gave the race a two-page spread.

And while the race should have been a battle between East and West amateur talent, it mostly turned into a showcase of Midwest talent—Michigan in particular. Seven different members of the Michigan Mafia finished in the top five of the four classes, including 125cc winner Denny Bentley Jr. of Perry, Michigan, and 250cc winner Mark Hicks of Lansing, Michigan. Indiana was also well-represented, as was Wisconsin. Many of the Midwesterners traveled out across the country together.

“I went with Aaron Pitts and his family,” said Osceola, Indiana’s Larry Witmer, one of the Hoosier State’s all-time fastest riders, as well as the longtime RedBud announcer. “We traveled like a gypsy caravan from the Midwest with other moto racers. Great times!”

If you missed our race reports from the 1975, 1976, 1977, and 1978 Amateur National Championships, make sure to read them below: