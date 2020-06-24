Ken Roczen | 7th in 450SX

“I really wanted to get second place in the championship and was in a very good position to do so, but unfortunately I jumped to the inside before the triple and lost both ends. That cost me a bunch of positions and I ended up only seventh in the main, which obviously wasn’t enough. But we got a heat-race win and are leaving here healthy. The track obviously wasn’t in the best shape; I felt like we were riding parade laps out there because it was dry and sketchy. Still, overall it’s not bad; I got four wins this year and third in the championship, which is four more than I’ve had in the past couple of years, and I’m in one piece. That’s big for us, so I’m leaving here with my head high.”

Cooper Webb | 8th in 450SX

“It was a rough main event. I kind of struggled with the track a little bit and I didn’t ride my best race but I came back to eighth, so I was able to secure second in points. I obviously wanted to keep the podium streak going but it is what it is. Overall, it was a great season and we’ll get ready for outdoors.”

Aaron Plessinger | 11th in 450SX

“I was in a funk pretty much all day. I got off to a really bad start in the main event. It was dry and really slick. I was dead last going into the first corner and then started picking off guys one-by-one and made it to 11th. I was catching [Chad] Reed a little bit here and there, but he would pull away from me and we were pretty much the same speed from the time I caught him until we finished the main. I ended up 11th, which is obviously not where I wanted to be, but we are over supercross and on to outdoors, so I am pumped on that!”

Justin Brayton | 12th in 450SX

“Overall, I had a blast in these seven rounds at Salt Lake—just an amazing experience! Massive shout-out to Feld and everyone who made this happen for us to finish it up. As far as today’s race went, it wasn’t my best by any means; I felt like it was over before it even started. [Justin] Barcia’s bike got caught in my rear wheel going down the start straight, and I was at a standstill—needed to get off my bike and Justin came up and we wrestled with it a little bit, trying to get it out of my rear wheel. I was last and far behind, and with the track conditions, it was hard to make up any time. It was just like riding on concrete. Unfortunately, not a good result, but overall I’m happy with the trip. There were obviously some highs and lows throughout the series, but we’re healthy and excited to see what’s next for me.”