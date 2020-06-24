Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR Issue 200

June 24, 2020 10:25am | by:
OTOR Issue 200

The sixth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #200

Carving the ruts: A ranking of the best five Grand Prix riders since the turn of the century. Agree? Passionately disagree? Have a read and let us know. Steve Matthes also makes the call for AMA Supercross.

Mat Oxley - Four decades in MotoGP: There are few scribes more respected and knowledgeable in MotoGP than the former racer, so we asked him to tell us about some of his thoughts and adventures through the decades.

Ever dreamt of trying a race bike? Journalist Roland Brown has throttled many GP bikes until the practice faded away for media at the end of the ‘00s. What were his favorite and worst of the Grand Prix pack?

Rea? Rossi? Foggy? Marquez? Neil Morrison and Steve English wade into a time-honored sphere of bench-racing by offering their best picks of MotoGP and WorldSBK. Who comes out on top?

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now