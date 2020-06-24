A press release from Kawasaki has confirmed Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will fill the team's roster spots in 2021. In May 2019, Tomac signed a multi-year extension with the team, and while it has not been confirmed how long the deal itself is worth, Tomac said on Monday night’s PulpMX Show that he expects to race until he can’t compete for wins—which he expects to be able to do so for the next couple of years. He said the following to our Steve Matthes:

“Right now in my mind, I want to keep racing if I can stay competitive for winning. I feel like I can do that for at least two [more] years. …I’m definitely not retiring next year, I’ll tell ya that, or the end of this outdoor season, I’ve got a couple more in me."

Watch the full interview with Tomac on the PulpMX Show YouTube channel.

Cianciarulo signed with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team in August 2019 for an undisclosed amount of time but now the team confirms he will indeed return for 2021.

Below is the full press release from Kawasaki:

Foothill Ranch, Calif.—Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announces Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will return to the Monster Energy Kawasaki racing team for the 2021 season. The Monster Energy Kawasaki riders aboard KX450 motorcycles will feature the newly-crowned 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Champion and three-time defending AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Tomac, and reigning 250 Pro Motocross Champion, Cianciarulo, after a successful rookie season of supercross winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup and capturing two podium finishes during the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season.

“We have a very strong 2021 team roster," said Kawasaki Racing Senior Manager, Dan Fahie. "We are prepared to continue our championship journey with both Eli and Adam. We had an unusual, yet successful 2020 supercross season and look to continue that into the motocross season as well. We have learned a lot about our KX450 and are in a good place heading into outdoors and 2021 with the development of the motorcycle.”

Two thousand twenty one will mark Tomac’s sixth year with Monster Energy Kawasaki, as he relentlessly remains a top contender in the premier class. Tomac captured the coveted 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship title after earning seven wins and 12 podiums of the 17 rounds. Tomac currently sits sixth on the all-time 450SX race wins list with 34 wins, and also sits fourth on the all-time 450MX race wins list with 22 overall wins and 44 podium finishes. Tomac cemented his legacy as an elite champion, becoming only the fifth rider in history to win titles in both the 450SX and 250SX classes as well as AMA Pro Motocross Championships in both classes. Meanwhile, Cianciarulo kicked off his 450SX rookie campaign by taking the crown at the Monster Energy Cup and he backed that up by showing his speed on the bike by qualifying fastest at seven of the eight races he competed in and earning two podiums before his season was cut short due to injury. As the reigning AMA Pro Motocross 250 Champion, Cianciarulo looks to be a top championship competitor in the premier class this motocross season.

“I’m at home with Monster Energy Kawasaki,” said Tomac. “I feel we have an outstanding team in place, an excellent KX450 motorcycle and a common goal of winning races and championships. I couldn’t be happier with how the supercross season ended as we clinched our first 450SX championship. Now our focus will be on winning our fourth consecutive Pro Motocross Championship and continuing to let the good times roll.”

“Monster Energy Kawasaki is the team I have loved for so long,” said Cianciarulo. “What a journey it’s been to get to this point. Most people know it’s always been a dream of mine to be a part of this team at the top-level of the sport and I’m looking forward to putting in the work and continuing to improve and grow. I’m honored to be on what I believe to be the best team in the sport and to have been part of the Kawasaki Team Green program for all of these years. We’re halfway through my rookie year and the team has been so supportive. I truly believe we’re on our way to reaching our ultimate goal of winning races and championships.”

The 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship drops the gate on Saturday, July 18th at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana.