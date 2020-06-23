Pauls Jonass Suffers Practice Crash Resulting in Broken Ribs and Spinous Processes

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s MXGP Pauls Jonass announced on Instagram that he has suffered a practice crash while training. Jonass said in the post he suffered “three broken ribs and five broken spinous processes.”

The 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship is scheduled to resume August 9 at the MXGP if Latvia (Jonass' native country) but Jonass said in the post, “Doctors have recommended an extended period of rehabilitation before returning to riding.”

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team confirmed the news and said in a post, “Jonass' training had been going well at his home track, with the Latvian ready to travel to Belgium and join the team for final preparations ahead of the next round of @mxgp. We wish Pauls a fast and complete recovery."

Jonass finished 18th and 12th, respectively, at the first two rounds of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship and he currently sits 13th in the MXGP points standings.

