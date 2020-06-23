As the flagship model in the 4-stroke range, the KTM 450 SX-F benefits from new mapping as well as modifications to the piston, crankshaft, engine casing, rocker arms and shift locker to further refine the bike’s excellent performance and durability, and to further shave weight from this already incredibly-light machine. The new mapping provides increased bottom-end power and enhances the performance of Map 2, making it the clear choice for “aggressive” engine character.

As a towering example of excellent power-to-weight ratio in the KTM 2-stroke range, the 2021 KTM 125 SX features a fresh piston and new clutch internals for increased performance and durability, with the treatment extending to the 250 cc-challenging KTM 150 SX.

The Cross-Country line has been equally updated for 2021 and has expanded its range of innovative XC models with the introduction of the 2-stroke KTM 125 XC, the newest stablemate of the KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI. The all-new addition to the KTM XC model family, the KTM 125 XC, is the most compact and lightweight of the full-size Cross-Country machines. Matching a lightweight Cross-Country specific chassis up with the most competitive 125 cc 2-stroke engine in the class, it delivers superior agility and power to fulfil the demands of any young and aspiring offroad racer. Throw in an oversized tank and electric start, and you have a machine ready to dominate right out of the crate.

Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Jesse Ansley has led the KTM 125 XC to championship-proven merit in the east coast-based GNCC Series, where he consistently bested the competition to earn back-to-back XC3 Pro-Am Championships in some of the most demanding three-hour cross-country races.

KTM treats its Sportminicycle roster with the same ground-up priority for development as the full-sized bikes. As a result, the KTM 85 SX, KTM 65 SX, KTM 50 SX and KTM 50 SX MINI can now count on a new throttle assembly for better and smoother throttle action. For the KTM 85 SX, braking potential is much higher thanks to a larger rear disc and a completely new front and rear brake system made by FORMULA. All three junior motocrossers now have a tapered handlebar allowing fitment of ODI lock-on grips. For the KTM 50 SX and KTM 50 SX MINI, the new tapered handlebar allows fitment of thinner grips for a confidence-inspiring hold by smaller hands.