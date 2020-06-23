Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced in an Instagram post yesterday that Garrett Marchbanks will miss the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after the injury he sustained at the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross (round 13).

Marchbanks crashed at the beginning of the 250SX main event at the 13th round and the race was red flagged in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him and help him off the track safely. The team initially said Marchbanks had only suffered a bruised lung and he was anticipating a return to supercross after a week of rest. Then on June 15, prior to the Salt Lake City 6 Supercross, the team announced that the injury would sideline him for the remainder of the supercross championship with the hopes of recovering fully and preparing for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

But the news now says that Marchbanks will miss the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as his injuries are far worse than initially reported. In a post on his own personal Instagram, Marchbanks said:

“I’m so gutted to announce that I will be sitting out the rest of the season due to a crash that took place during round 13. I ended up lacerating my liver, bruising my lungs, I also tore my MCL and PCL which will require surgery this Friday and will be about a 5 month healing process.”

In his second supercross season, Marchbanks missed the final two rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Championship and finished fourth in the 250SX East Region. He took his first professional win at the 2020 Daytona Supercross in March.

Below is Marchbanks’ full post: