Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Exhaust Podcast: Salt Lake City 7 Post-Race

Exhaust Podcast Salt Lake City 7 Post-Race

June 23, 2020 4:25pm
When the dust (somewhat literally) settled on Sunday's Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton, and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis were holding #1 plates. It wasn't an easy road, and Sexton and Ferrandis had to silence some detractors—and Tomac had to erase the demons of past 450SX seasons. After the race, Tomac and Ferrandis met with the media to answer questions. Sexton was scheduled to arrive but apparently was too busy celebrating!

NBC Sports' Daniel Blair hosted the press conference, but Racer X's Jason Weigandt, Mitch Kendra, and Aaron Hansel were in attendance.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

If you want to read the podium finisher's thoughts on the race, read the press conference text in the two posts below:

