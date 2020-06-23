When the dust (somewhat literally) settled on Sunday's Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton, and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis were holding #1 plates. It wasn't an easy road, and Sexton and Ferrandis had to silence some detractors—and Tomac had to erase the demons of past 450SX seasons. After the race, Tomac and Ferrandis met with the media to answer questions. Sexton was scheduled to arrive but apparently was too busy celebrating!

NBC Sports' Daniel Blair hosted the press conference, but Racer X's Jason Weigandt, Mitch Kendra, and Aaron Hansel were in attendance.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.