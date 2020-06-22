Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
250SX Shootout Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
The Weege Show: 2020 450SX Wrap Up

June 22, 2020

The narrative can finally change. Eli Tomac creates a lot of history in 2020, somehow becoming the oldest first-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross champ, the first dad supercross champ (just made it!) and also the first first-time supercross champ to feel like the title was just a relief. Jason Weigandt discusses all of that here, with a separate show later on those nutty 250 kids.

It's all brought to you by Race Tech and their gold valves which are actually worth MORE than gold if you ride on a slick, bumpy, beat up track like Salt Lake City on Sunday. Or any track, anywhere. Go to RaceTech.com for more.

