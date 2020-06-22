The Weege Show: 2020 450SX Wrap Up

The narrative can finally change. Eli Tomac creates a lot of history in 2020, somehow becoming the oldest first-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross champ, the first dad supercross champ (just made it!) and also the first first-time supercross champ to feel like the title was just a relief. Jason Weigandt discusses all of that here, with a separate show later on those nutty 250 kids.

It's all brought to you by Race Tech and their gold valves which are actually worth MORE than gold if you ride on a slick, bumpy, beat up track like Salt Lake City on Sunday. Or any track, anywhere. Go to RaceTech.com for more.