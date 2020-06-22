Weege Show: 2020 250SX Wrap Up

Those wild and nutty 250 kids lived up to the hype on Sunday in Utah, with wild racing, heartbreak and drama. Jason Weigandt breaks down the 250SX East/West Shootout for Monster Energy Supercross.

