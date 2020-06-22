Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 17 (of 17) - Salt Lake City 7 Suprcross - Salt Lake City, Utah
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC450
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC450
|3
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC450
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|6
|
Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri
|KTM 450 SX-F
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CR250R
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
Eli Tomac wins his first career 450SX AMA Supercross title as both Chase Sexton (250SX East Region) and Dylan Ferrandis (250SX West Region) successfully defend their respective titles from last year.
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|384
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|359
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|354
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|287
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|272
|6
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|252
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|252
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|239
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|227
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|213
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|218
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|209
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|122
|4
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|119
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|107
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|105
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|104
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|94
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|92
|10
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
Other Championship Standings
GNCC Racing
Through Round 6 (of 13)
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|175
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|147
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|96
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|92
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|87
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|80
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|64
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|61
|9
|
Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|52
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|152
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|148
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|143
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|100
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|93
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|77
|7
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|60
|8
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|59
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|59
|10
|Ryder Leblond
|New Florence, PA
|56
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|150
|3
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|113
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|111
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|93
|6
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|7
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|82
|8
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|66
|9
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|64
|10
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|54
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|175
|2
|Tayla Jones
|144
|3
|Rachael Archer
|119
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|103
|5
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|88
|6
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|74
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|61
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|53
|10
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Round Two - Cherokee National Enduro - Greensboro, Georgia
Overall Results
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|3rd
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|5th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|48
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|46
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|30
|4th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|29
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Beta
|27
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|39
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|94
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|80
|3
|Jago Geerts
|78
|4
|Jed Beaton
|74
|5
|Ben Watson
|68
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|40
|9
|Rene Hofer
|36
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|32
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|50
|2
|Isak Gifting
|34
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|33
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|32
|5
|Lion Florian
|30
|6
|Liam Everts
|29
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|28
|8
|Karel Kutsar
|28
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|27
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|23
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|50
|8
|Anne Borchers
|39
|9
|Mathilde Martinez
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|36
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles