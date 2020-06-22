Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
Full Results
250SX Shootout Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

June 22, 2020 6:30am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 17 (of 17) - Salt Lake City 7 Suprcross - Salt Lake City, Utah

Supercross

Salt Lake City 7 (Rd 17 - 250SX East/West Showdown) - 450SX

June 21, 2020
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC450
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC450
3Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC450
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States Honda CRF450R
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
6Broc Tickle
Holly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z450
7Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States Honda CRF450R
10Chad Reed Kurri Kurri Australia KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City 7 (Rd 17 - 250SX East/West Showdown) - 250SX Showdown

June 21, 2020
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Honda CR250R
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ250F
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
6Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States KTM 250 SX-F
7Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
8Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States Honda CRF250R
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

Eli Tomac wins his first career 450SX AMA Supercross title as both Chase Sexton (250SX East Region) and Dylan Ferrandis (250SX West Region) successfully defend their respective titles from last year.

Eli Tomac and the Monster Energy Kawasaki crew celebrating the 2020 450SX title.
Eli Tomac and the Monster Energy Kawasaki crew celebrating the 2020 450SX title. Align Media
  • Chase Sexton with his 2020 250SX East Region #1 plate. Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis with his 2020 250SX West Region #1 plate. Align Media
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States384
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States359
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany354
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States287
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States272
6Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States252
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States252
8Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom239
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States227
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States213
Full Standings
The 2020 250SX West Region top ten in points.
The 2020 250SX West Region top ten in points.
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States218
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States209
3Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States122
4Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States119
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil107
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States105
7Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States104
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC United States94
9Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States92
10R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States80
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

GNCC Racing

Through Round 6 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States175
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia147
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States96
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States92
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States87
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States80
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States64
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States61
9Ricky Russell
Duvall, WA United States59
10Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand52
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States152
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States148
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States143
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States100
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand93
6Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States77
7Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States60
8Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States59
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States59
10Ryder Leblond New Florence, PA United States56
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States151
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States150
3Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States113
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States111
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States93
6Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States85
7Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States82
8Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States66
9Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States64
10Cole Mattison Inman, SC United States54
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States175
2Tayla Jones Australia144
3Rachael Archer New Zealand119
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States103
5Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States88
6Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States84
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States74
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States61
9Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States53
10Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada49
Full Standings

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Round Two - Cherokee National Enduro - Greensboro, Georgia

Overall Results

PositionRiderMachine
1stJosh TothKTM
2ndGrant BaylorSherco
3rdRyder LaffertyHusqvarna
4thBen KelleyKTM 
5thRussell BobbittKTM

Championship Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stBen KelleyKTM48
2ndGrant BaylorSherco46
3rdJosh TothKTM30
4thRussell BobbittKTM29
5thThorn DevlinBeta27

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
Full Standings
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark50
2Isak Gifting Sweden34
3Andrea Adamo Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5Lion Florian Germany30
6Liam Everts Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8Karel Kutsar Estonia28
9Mattia Guadagnini Italy27
10Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia23
Full Standings
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand90
2Larissa Papenmeier Germany85
3Kiara Fontanesi Italy80
4Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands78
5Lynn Valk Netherlands66
6Line Dam Denmark54
7Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands50
8Anne Borchers Germany39
9Mathilde Martinez France39
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia36
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now