After the race you talked a little bit about the strategy going into the season. Can you elaborate on that just a little bit more? And as well as your strategy for the day and the race. What would you have done if Cooper was right behind at that point? Just kind of talk us through the strategies of both.

So, strategy the beginning of the season, it was just being more in it right away. I felt like I’ve kind of been a little slow through rounds four or five, and that’s where I think my bad finish was Anaheim 1. I felt like I was just kind of hanging in whatever it was, sixth or fifth. Then today I really didn’t know what to expect from those guys. I didn’t know if someone was going to be out to get me or not or what. You never know on these days. There’s a lot on the line. Even the first couple laps, I was looking around. I was looking for Cooper. I’m like, “Where is he?” Because I didn’t see him at the front. I’m like, hopefully he’s not right behind me. He’s going to try something. You never know. You put those things through your head. It seems like everything kind of settled in. That track was really torn up that way. Then I finally saw those guys behind me. So that was it. I’m like, now I’m in a good spot. That was it. Kind of anti-climactic for the race, but that’s just how it goes that last race sometimes.

With kind of what you guys were talking about with the keyboard warriors and all the talk about not being able to win a championship up to this point, would you say it was more relief or more elation when you got this title?

Really just relief. I’m up to 34 wins, so I’m like, I’d better get one of these things before I’m done. It was just relief. Really relief. Finally get one.

No more being considered the winningest guy without a title. Damon Bradshaw’s got that again.

It just drove me crazy. It’s been driving me up a wall, seriously.

The seven races in Salt Lake City have been great. What do you feel like was maybe your best moment? Was there one race win or maybe a charge from the back that you feel like, this was my best while we were here?

I would say the first three races. I felt like that was the time, and it was, to get ahead. I came here with plus three on Ken and I feel like it was big to make that first race statement. Then the mud race with Cooper, I rode my freaking heart out on that one. Really those two wins, and then being able to claw back from those couple. Those were important too, but the wins I felt like to stamp those were huge early on.

Similar question, for you looking back on the season, you’ve had seven wins, another great year, this time with the championship. So, looking back, is there any one moment that stands out to you, one win? What was the actual highlight for you, aside from obviously winning the title?

The Daytona win was nice. That was another big dig, just really grinding to the front. The ones that I was able to recover on, those were almost better for me because I think back to Atlanta… The crash with [Blake] Baggett, I kind of call it just a dumb mistake. Being rushed that way. Being down on the ground and getting back up and getting fourth. I look back to my other years where I had a crash in Dallas [Arlington] and I went back to, say, tenth. Really just those better moments when I was down in the dirt.