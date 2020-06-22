Salt Lake City Supercross Finale Highlights
Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region main events at the Salt Lake City 7 Supercross, the final round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross campaign
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
450 SX
The 450 class didn't feature the ultimate shocker--Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac rode smart and clean to lock up his first career 450 Supercross Championship--but the result up front was unexpected. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team scored a 1-2-3 finish via Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson, with Anderson and Osborne battling hard for the win.
250SX
The annual 250SX East/West Showdown provided more thrills and spills, with both championships still on the line. Plus, both of the defending champions crashed in their heat races!
The main was just as wild, with contender Austin Forkner crashing and causing a restart. In the end, GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton rode past the chaos to secure the race win and another 250SX East Championship, with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis locking up another 250SX West Championship.