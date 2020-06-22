Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
Full Results
250SX Shootout Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule

Salt Lake City Supercross Finale Highlights

June 22, 2020 7:55am | by:
Salt Lake City Supercross Finale Highlights

Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region main events at the Salt Lake City 7 Supercross, the final round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross campaign

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

450 SX

The 450 class didn't feature the ultimate shocker--Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac rode smart and clean to lock up his first career 450 Supercross Championship--but the result up front was unexpected. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team scored a 1-2-3 finish via Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson, with Anderson and Osborne battling hard for the win.

250SX

The annual 250SX East/West Showdown provided more thrills and spills, with both championships still on the line. Plus, both of the defending champions crashed in their heat races!

The main was just as wild, with contender Austin Forkner crashing and causing a restart. In the end, GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton rode past the chaos to secure the race win and another 250SX East Championship, with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis locking up another 250SX West Championship.

