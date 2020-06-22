Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region main events at the Salt Lake City 7 Supercross, the final round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross campaign

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

450 SX

The 450 class didn't feature the ultimate shocker--Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac rode smart and clean to lock up his first career 450 Supercross Championship--but the result up front was unexpected. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team scored a 1-2-3 finish via Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson, with Anderson and Osborne battling hard for the win.