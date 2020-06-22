Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis clinched his second consecutive 250SX West Region championship on Sunday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Frenchman brought home his Yamaha YZ250F in fourth on the night to wrap up the championship.

However, he dealt with a fair bit of drama throughout the day as he needed to take a trip to the last chance qualifier and had a mid-pack start in the main event before the red flag fell. Unfortunately, championship rival Austin Forkner was the cause of the red flag and there is no update on his condition at this time.

Ferrandis cruised it home after the restart to end his 250SX class career with a top five. Ferrandis spoke with the media via a Zoom press conference call after the race, hosted by NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair.

Daniel Blair: Dylan, there was a stat that came up on the broadcast that it was your first last chance qualifier ever. What were you thinking? Go back to the corner when you were down. It took forever to get going. What’s going through your mind at that point knowing that uphill battle was coming?

Dylan Ferrandis: It was tough. When I was a kid, it’s funny because I always watched supercross and I always think the LCQ is not good. You must not go to the LCQ. I’d never been before in my last four years of racing supercross. Just the last round going to the LCQ was difficult mentally because you know you’re going to have a bad gate, and you still have to do it. Before you do it, you know you’re going to have a bad gate. So, it was tough. Crashed in the second turn of my heat and crashed with another rider. Their bike was stuck on my bike. I said, okay, let’s regroup and go back. I finished tenth, like less than one second to ninth. Went back to the truck and fixed the bike to be ready for the LCQ. It went well. Good start. I won it. I know in the main I will have to give everything I had. When I saw Austin down, I knew that it was over. I will just have to finish the race to win. It was unfortunate for him, but that was for me a big relief, I want to say.

Looking back last year and the way the championship was won on the final round, there’s obviously always talk of some luck came into play with that one. Does this one feel different for you? Does it kind of knock that chip off the shoulder?

I feel like I was definitely in the position of Adam [Cianciarulo] last year, where that was exactly where he was. That was tough. That was hard to manage because I never been in this position before. It was new for me. So, some pressure. I feel like I was confident on myself, my physical program and my skill and everything, and then in the practice we saw that the lap time was really good, and the speed was there. I was more scared about when someone else wants to win so bad what he can do. I remember me last year, what I was thinking about [what] to do if I had the chance to beat AC for the title. That’s what scared me a little bit today. Austin was really aggressive as we’ve seen the last rounds. I was just a little scared what he could do. If he made a pass and beat me, something, but if he makes me crash and I get injured or whatever… That was really what I was scared a little bit about. It was tough. It was a hard day mentally. I feel I made big progress today and for the future it helped me a lot. It was one of the hardest days of my life in racing. That was really hard.