The final round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is done and dusted, and three champions have been crowned. As we put the seven in Salt Lake City behind us, we fired more questions the way of long-time pro Jason Thomas to see what he made of all the on-track action at the finale.

Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne both had strengths and weaknesses on the track. The race swung based on parts falling off of each bike, but how did you see the battle shaping up, section by section, before that happened?

It felt like they were both being very patient and waiting until the end to sort it out. They didn’t have any pressure from behind, gapping Deano and their other main rivals having difficult main events. They knew that this would come down to just the two of them and being teammates, I think they were content to let that play out. The track was really tricky so they couldn’t override the track, either. They had a good pace and were pulling away from the pack. With a few laps to go, they would have picked up the intensity and let the best man win. Unfortunately for Anderson, his mechanical issue was more impactful than Zacho’s.

We heard Zacho was "laying the wood" as soon as he got on a 450 late in 2018. It took this long to finally put it all together. What takes so long for rookies to learn? (Look at AC right now for the latest example).

It’s a mix of physical and mental growth/improvement. The list of 250 champions in the 450 class is simply staggering. That’s a lot of winners all being relegated to losing on a weekly basis. Being able to rise above the average in a field of 250 champs is not an easy ask. It takes time to mature physically, as well as mentally cope with racing against riders that you may have considered to be on a different level than you.

More than anything else, though, putting together months and months (even better if its years) of consistent training and riding without a big injury is often overlooked. Without a big setback, riders can continuously improve their fitness base, speed, and confidence. That ball of momentum picks up steam and is very hard to compete against. Zacho has had a plethora of injuries since that 2018 timeframe, forced to then heal, and virtually start over. Riders like Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto had injury free multi-year runs, getting stronger and faster the whole time. Eli Tomac is in that cycle right now. He has won three consecutive 450 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship titles and now has a Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX title to add to the mantle. All the while, his base of fitness and confidence level continues to grow.