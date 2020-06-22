Jason Weigandt: Well it actually started at the last race, if you remember, where I actually texted Zach on the second lap of the main telling him to pull over for [Justin] Brayton.

Matthes: [Laughs] Oh yeah, yeah, that’s right.

Weigandt: Yeah, so we all knew this race would be weird for Tomac. Then Roczen went down, and you look up and Webb has gone down too. So this is going to be weird and the race win is there for anyone else who wants it. And Zacho had a good start. So we started giving him tips on where he was fast, where he could maybe make a pass.

Matthes: Can you think of maybe just one text that really sticks out as good advice, and if it was from me, can you please let everybody know that was me? Osborne: JT’s race craft texts are pretty good, I must say. Matthes: That’s bullshit!

Matthes: Yeah, but then at some point I texted him, “This isn’t looking good. He’s getting away.”

Weigandt: Well, I’ll give you that, you texted, “21 is going to be tough.” People would think you hate on Anderson but you always give him respect as a rider.

Matthes: How could you not? For sure, the dude is bad ass. So let’s call Zacho. He owes us anyway for all the media he wasn’t doing during these races. So let’s get into it. [Now, with Osborne on the line] Zach, welcome to the podcast review show. First of all, congratulations on a great ride.

Zach Osborne: Thank you I appreciate that, I really do.

Matthes: Now, you saw the comments we sent to you in the group text we’re in, during the race.

Osborne: Yeah, I mean, I wish I had that commentary in my helmet during the race. I need that.

Matthes: Do you feel that my tips were maybe the best, though?

Osborne: I can’t choose. I feel like all the tips were pro tips.

Matthes: [Laughs] JT said grind it out, I said stop tripling, Weege is like, “Can you just get him in the on-off after the triple?”

Osborne: I had a couple places I was waiting for later in the race. In the long lane, I thought maybe I could be a little aggressive and make a pass there maybe. I was getting that three-on-off pretty good, and I was counting on that to get back to him. But with like four minutes to go I lost my side panel that covers my pipe, and it was super-hot and super slick. I was starting to burn my boot. So I was sort of a sitting duck. I was gonna get second at that point, then I came around a corner and I saw a seat laying there, and I knew it was his! I knew I had mine on, I could see Dean in the other lane next to me and I could see he had his seat! So I was like, “Holy crap! That’s his [Anderson’s] seat!’ I didn’t know how much he would slow down, but it’s hard to ride our bike without a seat, because our bikes, the way the ECU sticks out, it’s hard to ride without a seat, it hurts. I got a little bit lucky, but it was good.

Matthes: JT, he was doing inventory of parts during the race!