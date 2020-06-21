Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX Showdown West Combined Qualifying
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Austin Forkner
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
The Weege Show: Supercross Final Round Preview

June 21, 2020 12:45pm | by:

Is it finally time to start talking about the Tomac family's masterfully planned recipe for success? If Eli finally locks down the big one today, we get to have the conversation we planned on having all along. Jason Weigandt gets it started here.

The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. Make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction with made in the USA Gold Valves. They're made of gold! (Actually they might not be. We're just seeing if you're paying attention.) Go to RaceTech.com for more.

