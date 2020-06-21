Saturday Night Live: SLC 7

That’s a wrap! The 2020 season of Monster Energy Supercross has finally come to an end. When the checkers flew for the last time on Sunday in Salt Lake City, it marked the completion of an historic, and very unusual, seventeen rounds of racing, including seven straight rounds in Rice-Eccles Stadium. And with all three championships coming down to the wire, there was some serious uncertainty as to how the action would play out. Well, now that the final gate has dropped and the final flag has flown, let’s get into the ins and outs of just how this season was capped off.

In the 450SX Class it should come as no surprise that Eli Tomac, just as most people thought he would, followed through on his very first 450SX Championship. All the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider had to do was finish nineteenth, and that was if Cooper Webb won. Well, to the surprise of nobody, Tomac did far, far better than nineteenth, and ended up fifth to finally win the championship by twenty-five points over Webb.

“The motivation to get this title, it’s been so nagging since 2017,” Tomac said in the post-race press conference. “It’s been right there. Maybe not right there every time, but 2017, that one was so close. Literally, my dream was a 450 supercross championship. That’s what you chase, it’s why you get up in the morning. I still totally love riding my dirt bike, I love being competitive. Today, it was heavy but it wasn’t terrible. The way I’ve felt all year, I felt steady Eddie and totally solid. I wasn’t freaked out on the starting line.”

A new father himself, Tomac was able to win the long awaited 450SX title on Father’s day, which is especially significant considering that Tomac’s father, John, has always been, and still is, a huge part of Tomac’s racing program.