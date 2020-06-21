Race Day Feed: SLC 7

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Keep track of everything from the final round of Monster Energy Supercross right here. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all here on the RacerX Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

This is it. Not just the final round in Salt Lake City, but the last round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. It’s been a long and strange road to get here. Whoever thought we’d be holding seven straight races in the same stadium, on Sundays and Wednesdays, in June, with no fans? Yet, here we are, thanks to the folks at Feld Motor Sports and the state of Utah were able to work together to make sure there are no asterisks associated with 2020.

One man who must be especially happy is Eli Tomac. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider is on the cusp of wrapping up his very first premier supercross title, something he’s been chasing for a very long time. With a twenty-two-point lead over Cooper Webb, the only other rider in contention, a championship is all but guaranteed for Tomac. If Webb wins, Tomac simply needs to finish nineteenth or better to clinch the title. Considering Tomac’s worst finish of the season is seventh, don’t expect him to be lounging around in twentieth or worse. If Webb doesn’t win, all Tomac needs is a single point, which he’ll earn simply from qualifying for the main.