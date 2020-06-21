Race Day Feed: SLC 7

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Keep track of everything from the final round of Monster Energy Supercross right here. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all here on the RacerX Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
This is it. Not just the final round in Salt Lake City, but the last round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. It’s been a long and strange road to get here. Whoever thought we’d be holding seven straight races in the same stadium, on Sundays and Wednesdays, in June, with no fans? Yet, here we are, thanks to the folks at Feld Motor Sports and the state of Utah were able to work together to make sure there are no asterisks associated with 2020.
One man who must be especially happy is Eli Tomac. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider is on the cusp of wrapping up his very first premier supercross title, something he’s been chasing for a very long time. With a twenty-two-point lead over Cooper Webb, the only other rider in contention, a championship is all but guaranteed for Tomac. If Webb wins, Tomac simply needs to finish nineteenth or better to clinch the title. Considering Tomac’s worst finish of the season is seventh, don’t expect him to be lounging around in twentieth or worse. If Webb doesn’t win, all Tomac needs is a single point, which he’ll earn simply from qualifying for the main.
In the 250SX classes, east and west, things aren’t so simple. In the eastern division Chase Sexton leads Shane McElrath by six points, which means finishing third or higher clinches it for Sexton no matter what. Since today’s 250SX racing is a Showdown format, featuring the fastest riders from both the east and west, Sexton will have quite a bit of additional talent to deal with, but the good news for Sexton is, three of those riders coming from the west are his teammates—Christian Craig, Jett Lawrence, and Hunter Lawrence.
Dylan Ferrandis, who leads Austin Forkner by seven points, faces a similar situation as Sexton. A third or better for Ferrandis seals the deal no matter where Forkner finishes. Ferrandis will face new faces in the form of Sexton, McElrath, and Colt Nichols, but that’s likely only to be an issue if Forkner wins and at least two of those guys finish ahead of Ferrandis. Justin Cooper also has an outside shot at winning this title, but he’s facing a seventeen-point gap, making a 250SX title for him very unlikely. But, we’ve seen some wild Showdowns in the past, and with as much on the line as there is tonight, you never know what might happen. Things certainly have the potential to get crazy! For a complete look at 250SX title scenarios, go here.
On another note, today marks the final race of the legendary Chad Reed’s racing career, although there’s some debate on whether or not he’ll return for a few races in 2021. Check out this podcast our own Steve Matthes did with Reed earlier this week.
There’s a lot more to today’s track than Wednesday’s. It’s longer, looks more technical, and has more rhythms. The start is substantially shorter too. There’s also a single, medium-length whoop section. Free practice isn’t over, but so far Forkner’s fastest lap has been a 52.720, while Ferrandis’ best effort has been a 53.886. Times will likely come down a bit during qualifying, but those times are substantially longer than what we’ve been seeing. Qualifying is set to begin soon, so be sure to check this site regularly for an update on what’s happening at the finale.