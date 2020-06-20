The next right bowl berm will send riders into an easy on-off, followed by a triple onto tabletop and step-off. That triple on-step off has been a staple of these SLC rounds. A 90-degree right is followed by six identical jumps. The immediate thought will be, “Can I just go 3-3 and be done with this?” I don’t think so. Most riders will want to stay inside in the corner, forcing them to double. They will then be able to triple in the middle of these and single out, angling across the inside of the next 90-degree corner. Staying to the inside in these 90’s is critical for protecting your position.

Coming from the inside, riders will either double to the downside of the next tabletop, or possibly step-on and skip to the next tabletop. That will depend on the build of the jumps but watch for riders to test the waters here. Skipping across tabletops is extremely fast but also very difficult. In either scenario, riders will land on the same single jump before executing a big triple up. That triple up could prove critical for the underpowered 250’s. A small double ends this long rhythm section and empties into another 90-degree right.

The only supercross triple is next and leads immediately into a hard 180 right. Riders will either go 3-2 or 2-3 in the next short section. The 3-2 should be faster but also requires more setup in the corner. Watch for riders to try both options, analyze the video, and make their choice for a race line.

The next section could prove to be the most pivotal. There is a long whoops section leading into the finish line. Whoops before the finish line always ups the ante for chaos. Riders can “send it” through the whoops, making a last-ditch effort to pass. If you’re weak in the whoops, sections like this cause anxiety. If whoops are your strength, this section presents huge opportunity. Negating weakness and exploiting strength is what this game is all about.

The finish line jump is immediately out of the next bowl berm and riders turn back onto the start straight at the base of the landing. This turn back onto the start straight will be a slippery one. With nothing to pivot from, watch for riders like Ken Roczen to exert their skillful throttle control. Exuberance is not rewarded in corners like this. The only downside is that it will be very one-lined with the inside dominating.