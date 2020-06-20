On this episode of Race eXamination, we key into why Eli Tomac was dead last into the first turn and look into a few incredible passes Cooper Webb during his march to victory. Webb's ability to stop quickly and rider the front wheel may have saved a few crashes, and also helped him complete a few passes along the way.

In the 250SX class, Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath were set to duel for the win until Sexton completed an aggressive but fair pass on Shane to take the lead. Once there, Sexton had to avoid a crashing Jalek Swoll. Don't worry, the Dig Dugs were there to help!

Film courtesy of Feld Entertainment.