Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Racer X Films: Salt Lake City 6 Race Examination

June 20, 2020 1:15pm | by:

On this episode of Race eXamination, we key into why Eli Tomac was dead last into the first turn and look into a few incredible passes Cooper Webb during his march to victory. Webb's ability to stop quickly and rider the front wheel may have saved a few crashes, and also helped him complete a few passes along the way.

In the 250SX class, Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath were set to duel for the win until Sexton completed an aggressive but fair pass on Shane to take the lead. Once there, Sexton had to avoid a crashing Jalek Swoll. Don't worry, the Dig Dugs were there to help!

Film courtesy of Feld Entertainment.

