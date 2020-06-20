When you decided that you wanted to make that shift and go all in, was the dream always to race in the US? Or did you have aspirations of racing world motocross of any other series at all?

Everything was out of range coming from Venezuela, honestly. But I had the opportunity to come to the US. So, that was more of the goal because I had been here before, I followed it more because we used to see more races on the internet. It always leaned out to be US, just because we knew more about it and it was more accessible. It was closer to home. It wasn’t a 10-hour plane trip, it was only a few hours, so as soon as I knew what I wanted to do, we chose the USA just because it’s more like home.

You talked about wanting to end up on a factory team at the end of the year. If you envision yourself in October or November, what would you like to accomplish in the next couple of months to put yourself where you want to be moving into 2021?

Honestly, I just want a shot. I mean, everyone wants a shot but you gotta earn it. So, I can’t just sit here and be like, “I deserve this,” or, “I want this,” I’ve just got to go out there and earn it and that’s been my biggest issue. This year, I got a trainer, I lost 20 pounds, I’ve been riding at the Moto Sandbox in Florida with all the big hitters and I’m right there. So, it’s frustrating, honestly because I know I have the speed, but that’s the cards I have to deal with. I learned that not everyone has the same possibilities. I have to make the best out of it. It is what it is and like I said, I have to better myself and excel more with what I have.

Lastly, I just wanted to ask who you’d like to thank for getting you to the races this year and everything so far in your career?

Yeah, for sure the team PR-MX for getting me to the races, supplying me with equipment. Just1 Racing, Pelletier Kawasaki, Active Ride for giving me the best suspension, Hoosier Tires. There are a bunch of people involved with the PR-MX crew. They’ve done an outstanding job to provide me with the best and get me comfortable with anything that I ask. And for sure my family, they’re my everything and they always supported me with everything. They are always there day in, day out. And my dad has actually been my mechanic so it’s pretty cool that we get to throw it back like amateur days and being together through it all.