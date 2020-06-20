Racer X: We’re back to racing now, how did it go in Utah for the regional?

Matthew Leblanc: It went good, I rode 450 B, 250 B, and Schoolboy 2. I think I got fourth in all of them. This weekend I’ll be going to Pala to try to get a better finish and more time on the track racing. It will also help improve my AMA power rankings score. I think the more people that show up and the better you do, the better power ranking you have. It’s weird how it works. I guess however many people are in a class, however many people race, the better you do your power ranking. So I’ll race Pala this weekend.

How did your deal with Star Racing come about?

Bobby Regan has been watching me and I’ve been talking to him since I was on 65s. Then I had a couple really good races in a row and they approached me at Mini Os in 2017. I always looked forward to being on the team and wanted to be on Star. So it was an instant yes from me. I got on the bike as soon as possible. As soon as I signed with Star, I’d say within six to eight months they had me out in California.

So you live in Southern California now. Where are you from originally?

I’m originally from Louisiana, but when I was about ten I got homeschooled, went to Georgia to train with Nario Izzi for two years, and then I went to MTF [Millsaps Training Facility] for three years. Then two years ago I moved out here.