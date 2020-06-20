450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie is working on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after being sidelined before the season with an Achilles tendon injury.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Bogle is out after a sustaining a serious concussion in Glendale.
Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo sustained fractures in his back when he crashed and was run over at SLC 1. He hasn’t raced since and won’t race the finale. He should be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin tore his ACL, sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in St. Louis. He’s had surgery on his ACL and is ahead of where he’s supposed to be in his recovery. He hopes to be able to race a few nationals at the end of the season.
Dylan Merriam – PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Merriam crashed while practicing several months ago and sustained five fractures in his pelvis, dislocated his pelvis, and tore ligaments in the pelvis. He’s back on his feet but not a motorcycle. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin is out for the season due to a knee injury suffered before the season. On Instagram he’s mentioned several times he hopes to be ready for the nationals.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Savatgy is focusing on being ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
250SX EAST
Jordan Bailey – THUMB | OUT
Comment: Bailey broke his thumb at SLC 3 and is out for the East/West Showdown.
Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Crown missed the SLC leg of supercross due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta.
RJ Hampshire – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL. The team hopes he can be back for some nationals.
Grant Harlan – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Harlan was hoping to be back for SLC 6 after a crash left him with a sore wrist, but after riding on Monday he realized it wasn’t going to work out. He’s out for the finale.
Josh Hill – HIP | OUT
Comment: Hill is out for the rest of supercross after dislocating and fracturing his hip while practicing several weeks ago.
Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Marchbanks crashed at SLC 3, which prompted a red flag. The original hope was that he’d be okay, but the team announced that Marchbanks will not compete in the remaining rounds of supercross to work on recovering fully from his “bruised lung and other internal injuries” with a focus on being ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.
Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.
250SX WEST
Killian Auberson – NECK, BACK | OUT
Comment: Auberson had an unfortunate crash while practicing on Tuesday in Utah. He’s undergone surgery to repair a fractured vertebra in his neck. Auberson is currently experiencing paralysis from the chest down, due to excessive swelling and damage to his spinal cord. He is expected to be in the ICU for quite some time, which isn’t going to be inexpensive. To help Auberson financially, visit Road 2 Recovery.
Carson Brown – THUMB | OUT
Comment: Brown broke a bone in his thumb and will sit the remaining supercross rounds to be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hayes is out after a big crash left him with a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist.