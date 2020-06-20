450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is working on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after being sidelined before the season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle is out after a sustaining a serious concussion in Glendale.

Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained fractures in his back when he crashed and was run over at SLC 1. He hasn’t raced since and won’t race the finale. He should be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.